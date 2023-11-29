Opinion
BHEL could be headed for a big turnaround if it can resolve its receivables
Summary
- BHEL's substantial order backlog and expected order inflows make for a compelling investment case. But improving order executions and reducing working capital requirements are crucial
As of end of September 2023, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) boasted an impressive order pipeline of ₹1.14 trillion. This figure is nearly five times their FY23 sales of ₹23,365 crore, indicating a strong and sustained revenue stream for the coming years.
