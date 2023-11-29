BHEL could be headed for a big turnaround if it can resolve its receivables

A significant 76% of these orders are from conventional power generation projects, primarily thermal. But the rest are from diverse sectors like renewable power including large pumped hydro storage, the power transmission & distribution sector, defence-related orders such as naval guns, and also orders from the Indian Railways where BHEL has Vande Bharat trainset contracts in collaboration with Titagarh Wagons. Emerging markets like data centers, nuclear steam turbines, electric vehicle infrastructure, and green hydrogen are also part of their portfolio. In the thermal projects market, BHEL and L&T form a near-duopoly, with an anticipated 25-55 GW of thermal expansion on the cards for the next five to seven years or so, ensuring a steady flow of orders.

