Last embers: India isn’t going to rescue BHP’s coke business

The BHP Group never seems to pick the right moment to sell its fossil fuel businesses. Consider coking coal. The high-quality solid fuel used in steelmaking was for many years seen as a jewel in BHP’s crown. At the peak, its mines in the Bowen Basin of Australia’s Queensland state accounted for about a quarter of such coal traded by sea. It’s a relatively small if volatile business, but when supply and demand get out of line, the profits can be extraordinary. The last time prices spiked, in 2022, the world’s biggest miner sold more than $10 billion of the stuff at a 62% profit margin.