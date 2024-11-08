Opinion
Bibek Debroy: Of economics, epics and erudition
Summary
- The life that Bibek Debroy led was a rare confluence of intellectual rigour, humility and humour. He was a scholar, reformer and storyteller whose legacy will continue to inspire those who value knowledge, wisdom and the spirit of inquiry.
It was the day after Diwali. Just the day before, Bibek Debroy (or Bibek-da to those close to him), in his inimitable style, had wished everyone a happy Deepavali with a customary limerick:
