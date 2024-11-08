Bibek Debroy: Of economics, epics and erudition

It was the day after Diwali. Just the day before, Bibek Debroy (or Bibek-da to those close to him), in his inimitable style, had wished everyone a happy Deepavali with a customary limerick:

Deepavali, today’s festive day;

To wish each other and also to pray;

May lights bring all that is well;

flickering of lamps and the temple bell.

Evil forces kept at bay!

Little did we know that this would be the last of his limericks, which were always a delectable blend of his laconic humour and acerbic wit. Many have since shared their memories of Bibek-da. He was the sort who could leave a lasting impression even after a short meeting.

I count myself among the lucky ones who had an opportunity to interact with him extensively on a broad range of topics, from economics to the epics and from Sanskrit to strategy.

The depth of his insight and understanding was perhaps only matched by the breadth of his intellectual pursuits. His pioneering work included trade, legal reforms, state finances and modernisation of the railways. It included the translation of the Puranas and Vedas and his incredibly detailed and nuanced interpretation of the Mahabharata.

He saw the wisdom in these ancient texts that transcended time. He was a policymaker nonpareil, but also a cultural bridge. His translations and

interpretations breathed new life into age-old stories, making them relevant and accessible to today’s generation.

However, the qualities that I will always remember Bibek Debroy sir for were his independent thinking coupled with unbridled passion for his work. That he worked on a road map for the modernisation of Indian Railways is well known, perhaps less so because he had a vintage railway lamp outside his office room in Niti Bhawan with green and red lights signalling his availability. This almost child-like passion was a hallmark of all that he did.

He was a wordsmith with a prodigious output. Some suspected that he had a clone and told him so! Otherwise, how he managed to turn out such epic volumes with such remarkable consistency was beyond me.

His flair for writing naturally extended to writing instruments. He was especially fond of fountain pens and inks. Most people carry around a couple of pens. Sir had a folder! Inside were a dozen pens—of varying tips, designs, mechanisms, inks and appurtenant accessories.

He loved sharing stories about his pens and how they reflected national character. The Japanese, with their refined, precise, delicate nibs; the German with their finely engineered and durable pens; and the American pens with write-anywhere practicality. He loved to demonstrate how each worked and wrote.

Little surprise then that among the many books he authored is a rare one on the Indian fountain pen industry, Inked in India: Fountain Pens and a Story of Make and Unmake. The book is an excellent chronicle of India’s economic transition as reflected in the shift from the reed pen to the fountain pen.

He was a voracious reader with an impeccable memory. He loved sports, cricket and chess in particular. Just like a chess grandmaster at his peak, he had an uncanny ability to pilot multiple projects at once and to keep each on track. His curiosity and ability to explore new ideas remained undiminished till the end.

While he often interacted with a veritable who’s who within and outside the government, he always found the time to mentor and nurture the younger members of his team and to bring out the best in them. Despite keeping ill health towards the end, he still made time to interact with the youngest members of his team and always had a word of encouragement for everyone.

Bibek Debroy was a towering scholar whose intellectual curiosity left an indelible mark on Indian economic policymaking. With his unassuming nature, sharp wit and boundless knowledge, he effortlessly bridged the gap between the ancient and the modern, between theory and practice and between Indian traditions and Western thought.

His contributions to economic policymaking were not just about policy; they were about forging new pathways for an inclusive and resilient India, an idea to which he dedicated himself with a sense of purpose and integrity. His analyses were nuanced and balanced, qualities that seem endangered globally.

His life was a rare confluence of intellectual rigour, humility and humour. He was a scholar, reformer and storyteller whose legacy will continue to inspire those who value knowledge, wisdom and the spirit of inquiry. We are blessed to have had him in our lives.

These are the author’s personal views.

Devi Prasad Misra is an Indian Revenue Service officer and worked closely with Bibek Debroy as Director, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.