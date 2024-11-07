Opinion
Bibek Debroy and the unbearable lightness of being an economist
Summary
- His fluent use of the pen’s might made him an influential commentator on the political economy, but having to defend politics in the garb of economics made him lose his cool sometimes. What he said about government decisions always grabbed attention.
Seeing that I prefer fountain pens, Bibek Debroy suggested that I should write an economic history of India, telling the story through the decline of fountain pens manufacturing post-Independence.
