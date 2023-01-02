Bibek Debroy's peep into the upcoming budget5 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 03:09 PM IST
- Budget 2023 should heed the advice on debt sustainability by Dr. Bibek Debroy, the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.
Despite his caveat that these are his personal views as an economist, and not to be seen as the position of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, of which he is the chair, Dr. Bibek Debroy’s late-December interviews have become an annual ritual, their subtext the best available guide for a peep into the thinking behind an upcoming budget being written.