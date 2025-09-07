Manu Joseph: Why the Ironman is a new symbol of health that’s unhealthy
Fitness is not a guarantee of health. Although the Ironman triathlon has recently become the face of fitness, the toll it takes on most bodies disqualifies it from the category of 'healthy' activities, much like other extreme sports. There is a difference between fitness and health.
Where has the bicep curl gone? There was a time when every gym had the image of a man lifting a dumbbell and curling the bicep—a muscle that signified strength and health. You don’t see this as much today because it has been downgraded to a show muscle, though that is a bit harsh, as it has uses beyond aesthetics. In any case, even at the peak of its defamation, the bicep curl was never unhealthy. Unlike some of the new symbols of health, such as the Ironman triathlon.