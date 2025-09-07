Manu Joseph: Why the Ironman is a new symbol of health that’s unhealthy

Many symbols of health are the exact opposite of health. Such as professional body-building. Those people lead very unhealthy lives because they not only have to eat a lot, and eat an excess of proteins, they also have to frequently dehydrate themselves. It is through dehydration that the beautiful cuts of the muscles are best visible, even in those with low body fat. Contestants may take medication to dehydrate and some of them have died in the process. Not just professional body-builders—even models who need to show their ‘abs’ often achieve that largely through dehydration.