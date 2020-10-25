Biden has an edge over Trump on China policy

Who wins the White House next month has rarely been so relevant to our national interest. Take the prism of America’s China policy. At times, US President Donald Trump has indeed seemed up to the task, on Twitter especially. If “America first" could perk up the US and disrupt the rise—and risks—of an Asian Century with Chinese characteristics, then, for all his other policy flaws, it would arguably do the global cause of freedom a good turn. A cap on Beijing’s autocratic aims would serve India’s own prospects of peace and prosperity well, too. But Trump’s record on the US economy has been messy. His administration’s tax-cut boost did not last long and its wishy-washy response to covid-19 may have pushed its growth into a slippery zone, even as China forges ahead. On trade, Trump ’s rejection of market principles and notion of an artful deal (after a tirade on tariffs) have evoked snickers among some analysts in the East. The reduction of Sino-US relations to a game of bargaining chips for jobs in cherry-picked parts and sectors of the US, they say, only grants Beijing “player" status in its politics and hence Washington DC. At the fulcrum of a potential power shift eastward, any such leverage could count for a lot.

In the West, idealists see Trump’s 2016 win as aberrative. In their view, America’s arc of history—and common sense of Tom Paine’s articulation—ought to bend resolutely towards justice, affirming the basic truths it has held since 1776 on paper as “self-evident": equality and liberty. This is necessary, they argue, for the US to reclaim its soft power of charm—and, thereby, its leadership of the world and ability to shape outcomes. True. Appealing to hearts and minds across the globe does matter most in the long run, and all the more so with China gaining against the “free world", as it were. Trump’s Democrat challenger Joe Biden seems better placed on this score, not least for his emphasis on US values. Biden’s campaign has focused on democracy, which his rhetoric would have restored as America’s watchword (in its own “enlightened self interest"). To the extent that openness to all voices can foster diversity and expose people to a vibrant market for ideas, this could also spur the sort of innovation that has kept US enterprise ahead. On that calculus, a Biden presidency seems like a better bet for the US to retain its edge over China in this information age. If such success attracts other countries to either adopt or double down on a democratic formula for development, a lurch in authority to an authoritarian regime could yet be held off.

Much has been made of how Uncle Sam would have to take a hard-nosed stance to glare Beijing down militarily. While Trump may seem like the likelier US candidate to press the Pentagon into action, should push come to shove, it is hard to see how a foreign policy that acts on whimsy, scorns multilateral institutions and rubs key allies the wrong way could prove very effective. As with diplomatic levers, missile triggers may achieve superior results if the US regained its sway over the United Nations by drawing the spotlight back to the whole world’s interests. In a recent speech, Biden spoke of a need to “rally the free world" for a united front “to challenge China’s abusive behaviour". Whether he has a good strategy for this is unclear. But a fresh resolve in the West could help the rest say no-go to Beijing’s game of hegemony.

