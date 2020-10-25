Biden has an edge over Trump on China policy

In the West, idealists see Trump’s 2016 win as aberrative. In their view, America’s arc of history—and common sense of Tom Paine’s articulation—ought to bend resolutely towards justice, affirming the basic truths it has held since 1776 on paper as “self-evident": equality and liberty. This is necessary, they argue, for the US to reclaim its soft power of charm—and, thereby, its leadership of the world and ability to shape outcomes. True. Appealing to hearts and minds across the globe does matter most in the long run, and all the more so with China gaining against the “free world", as it were. Trump’s Democrat challenger Joe Biden seems better placed on this score, not least for his emphasis on US values. Biden’s campaign has focused on democracy, which his rhetoric would have restored as America’s watchword (in its own “enlightened self interest"). To the extent that openness to all voices can foster diversity and expose people to a vibrant market for ideas, this could also spur the sort of innovation that has kept US enterprise ahead. On that calculus, a Biden presidency seems like a better bet for the US to retain its edge over China in this information age. If such success attracts other countries to either adopt or double down on a democratic formula for development, a lurch in authority to an authoritarian regime could yet be held off.