Biden has plenty of know-how. He’s going to need it

On the downside, Biden is … not young. Forget about Trump’s lies about Biden’s supposed mental impairment. Anyone who watched Biden’s performance in debates, interviews, and TV town halls over the last 18 months knows that he remains sharp and durable, although he certainly appears older as he approaches his 78th birthday this month and his stutter bothers him more than it did 20 years ago. He’s going to have to prove that he has the energy for an incredibly demanding job and that age won’t prevent him from seeing the world as it is today, rather than as it was during a 36-year Senate career that began in 1973. His successful nomination and general election campaigns are certainly good omens, but presidenting is a different challenge. Biden will also have to control his gaffe-tastic tendencies. He certainly isn’t a Trump-level fabricator (who is?), but he’s been known to make rash and inaccurate statements in the heat of the moment. He mostly controlled that impulse over the last 18 months, but not always.