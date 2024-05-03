Biden is off the mark on xenophobia
Summary
- US President Joe Biden clubbed India with China, Russia and Japan as countries he claimed were too “xenophobic” for their own good. Such statements lose him credibility, especially when America’s own vaunted openness seems in such bad shape.
In the heat of elections, politicians tend to say stuff that can’t be backed up. In the US, President Joe Biden clubbed India with China, Russia and Japan as countries he claimed were too “xenophobic" for their own good. “Why is China stalling so badly economically, why is Japan having trouble, why is Russia, why is India, because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants," Biden was cited as having said.