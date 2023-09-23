Bidenomics is Keynesianism without constraints

From George W. Bush on, every president has rediscovered the political value of Keynesianism under the banner of George Gilder’s catchphrase “emergency socialism." They rationalized unconstrained federal spending as a remedy for existential crises, which early Keynesians never considered because of their focus on recessions. Presidents Bush and Obama justified their hundreds of billions in deficits on the grounds that the world was on the brink of financial collapse. Presidents Trump and Biden rationalized their trillion-dollar deficits as a necessary corrective to a public-health crisis.

