Biden’s ad blitz is a sign of weakness

Then again, my hunch is the ads failed and the poll are getting worse principally because we all see Mr. Biden’s increasing frailty. The Aug. 31 CNN survey found only 28% of respondents thought Mr. Biden “inspires confidence," while 72% believed he didn’t. When asked if Mr. Biden “has the stamina and sharpness to serve effectively as president," only 26% replied yes while 74% said no. That’s compared with 67% who said no in March and 51% last fall. The core reason Mr. Biden’s numbers aren’t getting better is that no amount of advertising will change public opinion about his fitness for the Oval Office. He won’t get better, only older.