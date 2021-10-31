How the wealthy are taxed in America, where being rich was glorious long before China caught on, is of concern to capitalists everywhere for the cues that other regimes might take. Tax-and-spend has made a big comeback in the US under President Joe Biden, whose huge social-spending plan he had promised to finance by taxing only the super-rich. His sights are set on billionaires, those who have above $1 billion in wealth or earn $100 million as income for three years at a trot. Under debate in Washington is a proposal to impose a levy on marked-to-market ‘capital gains’ made by them on their investment portfolios, even if nothing is traded or liquidated. In the absence of actual transfers, this sounds impractical. Moreover, as market values are needed for liability calculations, it would unfairly penalize those with their big fortunes held in publicly-listed shares, even dampen the appeal of stock markets for financial intermediation over time, thereby hurting US capitalism. Biden’s other idea is an inheritance tax. The policy attraction of this is that wealth left to heirs by a billionaire actually involves a shift in ownership. Plus, what they gain is not notional. To effect it, the US could axe a rule that sets the accrual of capital gains on assets to zero once they are passed along, thus forcing inheritors to give up some of their windfall. What the US Congress finally legislates is hard to guess, but it may act as a signpost for other nations.

That the ultra-rich ought to part with some of their wealth to help uplift the needy is an idea widely accepted today. Indeed, several American billionaires have said they back it. Globally, wealth inequality is sharp and getting sharper, with the pandemic having stiffened a capitalist trend cast into the spotlight by economist Thomas Piketty, who called for wealth taxes on the argument that disparity will only widen if the average return on capital exceeds the global economy’s income growth, as is often the case. Easy-money policies and asset inflation have sharpened the divergence. America’s count of billionaires has risen from 614 to 745 since the outbreak of covid, while millions struggle to make ends meet and the super-rich pay too little income tax. According to a White House study, its wealthiest 400 families paid an average tax rate of just about 8.2% between 2010 and 2018 on their annual inflows.

India is under similar fiscal pressure. Yet, copying the US could yield worse outcomes. Taxing paper wealth in a country where much of it is unlisted and difficult to identify could prove even more unjust. It could also stall a desirable wave of startups going public. As for a bequest tax, first-generation wealth creation is too rare in India for it to be found palatable. It would fly in the face of inter-generational equity, too, as future heirs will be burdened in a way that past inheritors were not. Unlike the US, few of our wealthiest made their fortunes themselves. It could also set off a sudden flight of capital, given how easy it is for the rich to move their riches abroad. Some of this has already been in evidence, particularly after India raised levies on top-earners to a level that is observed to discourage tax compliance. The very whiff of a new inheritance charge might push wealthy families to stash money offshore in guises old and new, or to simply emigrate, depriving our economy of its use. To fund our state outlays, it’s better to rely on tax mop-ups swollen by rapid economic growth instead.

