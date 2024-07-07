Biden's debate disaster: Top candidates mustn't be allowed health secrets
Summary
- US President Joe Biden's incoherent performance during the first Biden-Trump face off at the 2024 US Presidential debate showed why voters need full disclosure. Not just of their finances, but state of health too.
The presidential debate last week revealed an embarrassing fact about the American political system: We are low-information voters. No matter how diligently any of us might keep up with the news, we don’t have access to basic data on the physical, cognitive and mental health of the people we elect to lead us.