Biden’s dilemma: He seems certain to pay for Gaza but could yet cut his losses
Summary
- He seems stuck between the US left and the right on this war, with his re-election prospects at stake. He should focus on human rights.
I think what he’s doing is a mistake," US President Joe Biden said [last week] of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s mismanagement of the war in Gaza. “I don’t agree with his approach," he said [before Iran’s weekend strikes on Israel]. Mistakes were made. One of them was Biden’s previously unqualified support of Netanyahu, whose pursuit of Hamas in Gaza now looks an awful lot like ethnic cleansing. Global outrage over Hamas’s barbaric 7 October attack in Israel has been supplanted by global outrage at indiscriminate Israeli bombing, civilian deaths and widespread destruction in Gaza.