Biden’s dilemma: He seems certain to pay for Gaza but could yet cut his losses

Sanders has called Gaza “one of the worst humanitarian disasters that we have seen in a very, very long time" and argues that “Israel should not be getting another nickel in military aid until these policies are fundamentally changed." Though Sanders holds the Democratic Party’s left flank, his views are not fringe. In an online survey of US adults conducted by YouGov 27 February to 1 March, 52% agreed that the US should halt arms shipments to Israel until it ends its military offensive in Gaza. Support for that position among 2020 Biden supporters is more lopsided, at 62% to 14%.