Biden's industrial policy made America’s EV tariffs necessary
Summary
- Bidenomics aims to do two things that are in tension: Suppress carbon emissions via EV adoption and create high-wage manufacturing jobs. Once he subsidized domestic clean-tech, protectionist trade barriers had to follow. One bad idea after another.
In one sense, US President Joe Biden’s punitive new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) are indeed necessary, just as he argues. What makes them so are the enormous sums that the administration is devoting to expanding US capacity to produce its own EVs. An almost-invariable characteristic of industrial policy is to start with one dumb idea, after which many more then follow—by necessity.