Biden's Inflation law is good for rest of the world too4 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 04:26 PM IST
- Actually, the Inflation Reduction Act is no more about reducing inflation than a hot dog is about an intemperate canine
For President Joe Biden and his fellow democrats, the Inflation Reduction Act, passed by both Houses of Congress and signed into law by the president, is a rare political victory, which makes good on a large part of his initial promise to build America back better. What is in it for the rest of the world?