Biden’s take on India’s economy is both bizarre and bothersome
Summary
- On the campaign trail, the US President said “xenophobia” was responsible for “stalling” economic growth in India, China and Japan. His comment is puzzling, especially in India, which has the world’s fastest-growing major economy and prides itself on inclusivity.
US President Joe Biden has blamed “xenophobia" for stalling economic growth in Japan, China and India. His comment will be read with a lot of surprise, especially in India, as will his characterisation of India’s economic growth as “stalling", and clubbing it with the decidedly slow-growth club of China and Japan.