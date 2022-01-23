Biden’s year was bad but Kamala Harris’s was worse

And how did Harris handle the issue? For three months, she avoided visiting the border, and when asked about this in a TV interview, said: “I haven’t been to Europe either." Critics pointed out that the US did not have a border problem with Europe. Then, after the media carried some photos, she condemned the US Border Patrol’s horseback agents for “whipping" Haitians trying to cross into Texas. This was a blatant untruth, as the photographer had made it quite clear that the agents were twirling their horses’ reins and not whipping anyone. Harris then went to Mexico and Guatemala and warned would-be migrants: “Do not come. Do not come… If you come to our border, you will be turned back."