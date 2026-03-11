A Japanese maker of high-tech toilets has been causing a splash in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). Activist investor Palliser Capital recently called on the management of Toto, best known for its Washlet bidets, to highlight that the firm is a growing AI play, thanks to its advanced ceramics segments.
From bidets to AI labs: Japan’s hidden innovators should step out and learn to play the hype game
SummaryMany Japanese companies are proving remarkably innovative and thriving off it in the age of AI. Yet their reluctance to trumpet their success often leaves investors in the dark. About time they learnt a trick or two in the art of hype.
A Japanese maker of high-tech toilets has been causing a splash in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). Activist investor Palliser Capital recently called on the management of Toto, best known for its Washlet bidets, to highlight that the firm is a growing AI play, thanks to its advanced ceramics segments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More