Futile to resist? Big AI is offering subsidized shields against the threats its own arms race amplified

Frontier AI companies are racing for defences against Agentic AI misuse, inviting suspicion of a new ‘create-a-gap-and-fill-it’ business model mis- inspired by Keynes.
Within months of each other, OpenAI and Anthropic released autonomous models of artificial intelligence (AI) capable of cyber-gap discovery and exploitation. Then they launched cybersecurity schemes, offering newly exposed infrastructure operators subsidized access to patch-up tech.
Anthropic unveiled Project Glasswing in April alongside Claude Mythos Preview, aimed at keeping critical-infra software secure. It thus gave partners like AWS, Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia a head-start in fortifying themselves. Anthropic also committed up to $100 million in usage credits and $4 million in cash to open-source security outfits.