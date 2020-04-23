Opinion | Big business is getting rewired by a tiny bug

The novel coronavirus has driven fear and dread deep into the core of everything that was considered normal and routine. Life after corona is bound to be very different. Multiple reset buttons are likely to be pushed in how we live, socialize, work or entertain. It will also drastically change how companies work and conduct their business. While the joint-stock form of organization is unlikely to wither away in a hurry, covid or no covid, there are likely to be wide-ranging structural changes in the corporate sector, as also in the laws and regulatory regimes that determine how they function and achieve their objectives. The most visible reset is how quickly cubicle farms across the world have been dismantled and modularly shifted to employee residences. Work-from-home could morph from a stopgap arrangement arising out of a forced lockdown into a tool for cost efficiency. In some service industries, it might even take the shape of a strategic imperative. Some of this is already happening all around us. There will be many more changes, some of them slow and prolonged, but a few threaten to alter the corporate landscape right away.

Consider the reliance on “Just-In-Time" (JIT) processes as a management credo for lean manufacturing. Popularized as an integral part of the Toyota Production System, like “kanban" scheduling, it had achieved near sacred status among managers. The idea of JIT was to use a precise production schedule to align raw inputs from suppliers with assembly operations in such a way that supplies were received exactly when needed, thereby reducing inventory space and costs. Apart from the savings and waste reduction, ensuring that nothing was left idle also fostered shop-floor efficiency and raised productivity. Companies across the world adopted JIT from Japanese manufacturers in the 1970s and 1980s. But the Great Lockdown has thwarted this well-settled practice, throwing JIT supply chains into chaos and making managers scour warehouses for raw materials. Thanks to covid-19, companies might now be forced to rethink their inventory control systems and processes. Corporate strategies on the location of global value chains are also likely to be overhauled, with companies electing to diversify their chains across geographies and regions, so that their operations do not suffer during a disruption in only one part of the world. There’s another reason for JIT’s burial: the system requires reliably exact demand forecasts, and pandemics are notorious for their unpredictability.

Another big change could be a pause in the rules that govern bankruptcies and business acquisitions across the world. Hard times have befallen all companies, but some far more than others. While companies would need to be given extra time to pay back their dues, and so insolvency cases could get elongated, firms that cannot recover must have whatever is left of their assets and resources reallocated swiftly. If weak businesses are to be snapped up by the strong, then anti-monopoly laws may have to be eased. Probes of anti-competitive behaviour by large companies could be a thing of the past, as covid-19 knocks down many small and medium-sized companies, some of which may be of value to large organizations looking for intellectual property, human resources, distribution networks and so on. A round of buyouts would also save jobs. And that’s a post-covid policy priority.