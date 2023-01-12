Big demand in China for India-made Covid meds: A tribute and a warning

Pfizer already has a partner in China to make the drug at a cost significantly lower than the $536 a course pricing the company has in place in the US. The price of the Indian version of the drug in India is at about ₹5,000 a course, significantly lower. But this is due to the licence Indian pharma companies have received from the UN’s Medicines Patent Pool, under which Pfizer has voluntarily licensed 35 companies, including 19 from India, to manufacture generic version of Paxlovid for sale in 95 poor and middle-income countries. China is not one of those countries. If Indian drugmakers, who got access to the drug licence on terms specified by the Medicines Patent Pool start exporting the drug to China or other markets where Pfizer wants to sell its drug on commercial terms different from those agreed to under the Medicines Patent Pool, that would violate the entire arrangement under which voluntary licensing of expensive drugs takes place. India would emerge as a bad actor.

