Big IPL bids are bets on our consumption story

The IPL’s T20 format is a proven success, with an enlarged total of 10 teams padding up to pack in even more action from next year on. Viewership has been shifting to online platforms, expanding the extravaganza’s reach along with the internet’s. The size of IPL audiences has varied from one season to another, but analysts expect fierce bidding for web/telecast rights likely to be up for grabs once the Star network’s deal runs out next year. By some estimates, a broadcaster would need to pay more than twice the annual ₹3,270 crore that Star has been paying. Together with cash from other sources, the board’s media revenues go into a central pool that it splits equally with franchise owners, which have their own ways to make money as well. In a post-win interview, industrialist Sanjiv Goenka said a calculation of the gap between what his group will pay the board and what he expects back over a decade would mean “my outgo in terms of equity to the new venture is about half [the bid] amount." No matter how large the numbers, confidence levels in the future of the annual event are high. Under current deal terms, team owners are reported to have got a per-season payback of about ₹200 crore each, with popular names able to draw another ₹100-odd crore from sponsorships, merchandise deals, etc. If live web/telecast rights fetch $5 billion or more for the editions of 2023 till 2027 on the back of an advertising boom, a break-even target may not prove too steep to chase.