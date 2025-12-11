As Big Pharma faces a 'patent cliff', China’s biotech boom is emerging as the industry’s most critical lifeline

There are valid worries about rising regulatory risk in the US, home to many Big Pharma members, in spite of a one-year trade truce. I have written before about China’s dominance of the production of foundational ingredients to make medicines. There is a need for Washington to try to decouple in specific areas deemed to be of national security concern. However, this applies to supply chains of certain commoditized materials behind everyday necessities such as antibiotics—not to the kind of novel therapies that could result from Chinese innovation.