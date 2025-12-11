For pharmaceutical firms, watching lucrative patents on their top-selling drugs expire has long been part of the business cycle. There’s enormous pressure to find ways of covering the shortfall. For the first time, China has something to offer. Its prolific biotech companies are in the mix as a potent remedy for the upcoming so-called ‘patent cliff’ facing the industry.
As Big Pharma faces a 'patent cliff', China’s biotech boom is emerging as the industry’s most critical lifeline
SummaryAs Big Pharma braces for a massive revenue crash when patents on blockbuster drugs expire, an unexpected player is stepping into the gap. China’s biotech sector is central could ally with Western drugmakers—unless geopolitics gets in the way.
For pharmaceutical firms, watching lucrative patents on their top-selling drugs expire has long been part of the business cycle. There’s enormous pressure to find ways of covering the shortfall. For the first time, China has something to offer. Its prolific biotech companies are in the mix as a potent remedy for the upcoming so-called ‘patent cliff’ facing the industry.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More