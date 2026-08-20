Every day, millions of citizens interact with governments at the Centre and in the states, and every interaction leaves behind a record.
Big picture: India's plan to link troves of government data could offer useful policymaking insights
SummaryVast stores of data sit siloed across government bodies, but if harmonized, it could bring disparate information together for better policymaking. AI could aid data analysis, but we also need privacy and other safeguards.
Every day, millions of citizens interact with governments at the Centre and in the states, and every interaction leaves behind a record.
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