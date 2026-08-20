Big picture: India's plan to link troves of government data could offer useful policymaking insights

As envisioned, when an anganwadi worker enters data into the Poshan Tracker, an MSME registers on the Udyam portal or a child enters the education system, that information will not mark the end of the data journey. Through appropriate and governed linkages within the safeguards of legal frameworks such as the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, data collected for one administrative purpose will be able to generate insights across multiple domains within the government.