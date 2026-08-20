Big picture: India's plan to link troves of government data could offer useful policymaking insights

Every day, millions of citizens interact with governments at the Centre and in the states, and every interaction leaves behind a record.
Every day, millions of citizens interact with governments at the Centre and in the states, and every interaction leaves behind a record.
Each time an anganwadi worker enters data into India’s Poshan Tracker, a child is enrolled in a school, a patient visits a hospital, a tax is paid or a vehicle is registered, another piece is added to the vast and growing body of information generated through routine government functions. This is called ‘administrative data.’
Each time an anganwadi worker enters data into India’s Poshan Tracker, a child is enrolled in a school, a patient visits a hospital, a tax is paid or a vehicle is registered, another piece is added to the vast and growing body of information generated through routine government functions. This is called ‘administrative data.’
With artificial intelligence (AI) and other frontier technologies, we have an unprecedented chance to unlock greater value from disparate data-sets for better government policy formulation and service delivery.
Consider a district facing challenges in child nutrition, health outcomes and learning, each appearing as a separate concern in different government data-sets. What if these data-sets could be brought together to examine whether and how these outcomes are related?
The opportunity lies in acquiring the ability to see this larger picture and gain insights by bringing information together to reveal connections that may otherwise remain invisible.
So, what stands between administrative data-sets and their integration? The answer is not technology alone. Before technology can link data-sets, they must be discoverable, accessible and interoperable. What does each data-set contain? How was the information collected? What do its variables mean? How good is the data quality?
These are some of the questions that must be answered before data can be meaningfully connected and used together. Surprisingly, even data collected for public purposes may not always move easily across institutional boundaries within the government, limiting its potential to inform better decisions.
Beyond these challenges lies another: data-sets do not always speak a common language. A ‘pucca house’ may be defined differently across data-sets, while the same occupation may be classified using different systems.
Data harmonization addresses these challenges by making data consistent, comparable and interoperable, enabling all that gets captured to be put together for useful purposes.
Recognizing this imperative, the government has embarked on a systematic effort to advance data harmonization across ministries and departments at the Centre and states as well as Union territories by encouraging the adoption of metadata standards, quality assessment frameworks, unique identifiers and common classifications, while promoting the cataloguing of data-sets. Where definitions differ, an institutional mechanism has been developed to resolve such divergences.
These foundational building blocks will become increasingly important in an AI-driven environment, enabling better data discovery, interoperability and more powerful analytics for governance.
The idea is not just theoretical. Initiatives such as the Agri Stack, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and state-level family registries such as Karnataka’s Kutumba and Rajasthan’s Jan Aadhaar show the value of bringing data and systems together. The next step is to foster further such efforts and strengthen the integration and interoperability of data across government.
As envisioned, when an anganwadi worker enters data into the Poshan Tracker, an MSME registers on the Udyam portal or a child enters the education system, that information will not mark the end of the data journey. Through appropriate and governed linkages within the safeguards of legal frameworks such as the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, data collected for one administrative purpose will be able to generate insights across multiple domains within the government.
Data entered once would be able to help answer multiple questions within the scope of the programme of its origin and, where appropriate, across departments and sectors too.
This is the promise of data harmonization: it will make our existing data work harder to strengthen policy design and improve public service delivery. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in his address on Civil Services Day in April 2025, “We must become experts in data-driven decision-making so that policy design and implementation become more accurate.”
Data harmonization that makes data work harder across institutional boundaries, while protecting people’s privacy and respecting its ownership and governance, will be central to realizing this vision.
These are the authors’ personal views.
The authors are, respectively, secretary and director, ministry of statistics and programme implementation.