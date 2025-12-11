Outflows of “hot money” from India’s stock market and a fast weakening rupee may have caused some anxiety this year, but the outlook on foreign direct investment (FDI) has brightened.
Mint Quick Edit | Big Tech’s mega pledges should help ease Indian anxiety over capital outflows
SummaryAmid a pall of gloom cast by stock market outflows and a sliding rupee, India's FDI outlook has brightened as Amazon and Microsoft commit billions to our economy. Last year’s crash in net FDI will hopefully end up as no more than a blip.
