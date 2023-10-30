Big Tech has helped make the truth a casualty of war
A missile that struck a hospital in Gaza bared the crisis of a hyper-wired world given to twisted news
The aftermath of the bombing of the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza on 17 October 2023 provides us an abject lesson in how Big Tech has taken over our narratives, and unfortunately, our headspace. No sooner than the horrific event, facts about what had happened were distorted by a huge rush to be the first to post news on the blast, and twisted and partisan narratives and disinformation ran rife.