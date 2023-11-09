Big Tech regulation: Social media firms have lessons to learn from Gen Z
Alienating Gen Z activists who are pushing for legislative action in the US could come to haunt these companies.
Another whistleblower testified in the US Congress this week with more shocking claims that Meta has continued to dismiss internal evidence of the harm its platforms are doing to teens. It’s a timely revelation: After years of inertia, the US Senate may soon pass legislation that could change the way kids engage with social media. A wide-ranging coalition that includes Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has been growing in support of the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which would give children and parents the power to opt out of social media algorithms that push content on suicide, disordered eating and other painful topics.