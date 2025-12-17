Big Tech's capture of state authority seems easy in a world where it’s hard to escape the clutches of technology

One need only watch less than 10 minutes of Palantir founder Alex Karp’s interview at a New York Times conference earlier this month to worry that broligarchs have an authoritarian mindset. Karp, Peter Thiel and Elon Musk use their substantial power to exaggerate the ill effects of immigration while simultaneously appearing in favour of controlling immigration to favour Caucasians, their critics allege. In Karp’s case, Palantir’s software is being used by the US government to track down illegal immigrants.