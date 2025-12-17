Denmark has cancelled Christmas—or Christmas cards at any rate. From the end of this month, the nation’s postal service will no longer carry letters. The announcement from the land that Shakespeare immortalized in Hamlet has delivered a metaphorical deathblow to one of the world’s oldest forms of communication, one that is headed for extinction.
Big Tech's capture of state authority seems easy in a world where it’s hard to escape the clutches of technology
SummaryLetters are history, attention spans are shrinking and tech ‘broligarchs’ seem to be edging ever closer to political power. As platforms shape what we read, think and vote on, there may be more to mull over than we realize.
Denmark has cancelled Christmas—or Christmas cards at any rate. From the end of this month, the nation’s postal service will no longer carry letters. The announcement from the land that Shakespeare immortalized in Hamlet has delivered a metaphorical deathblow to one of the world’s oldest forms of communication, one that is headed for extinction.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More