Why Big Tech wants to gobble AI startups like Manus: The logic of industry consolidation
After the AI gold rush saw startups mushroom, a reckoning has begun. Everyone won't survive, but before a shakeout begins, bigger players have begun shopping—often via stealth buyouts to avoid antitrust scrutiny. Meta’s snapping up of Chinese startup Manus differs only in its mechanics.
Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen famously declared in 2011 that “software is eating the world." This year, Silicon Valley will be looking to feast on artificial intelligence, as the relentless hype that’s driven the creation of nearly 40,000 AI startups crashes into the cold logic of business economics.