Still, future prospects are encouraging enough as Indians, having got a taste of shopping online during the pandemic-driven lockdown, eagerly embraced digital payments, a key driver of e-commerce growth. No wonder then that two of India’s biggest business groups--Reliance and Tata--have now thrown their hats, along with billions of dollars in investments, into the ring. What’s interesting is how both these groups are looking at leveraging distinctly different strengths as they look for success. Reliance, of course, is using the momentum gained from its success in telecom to construct its online retail foray around the Jio platform. For Tata, it is about taking its existing offline retail business comprising chains like Chroma and Trent into the digital space.