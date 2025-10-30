As Bihar heads to polls, parties offer handouts but no real plan to uplift the state the way it needs to be
Summary
In poll-bound Bihar, political parties are relying on cash transfers and government jobs while steering clear of the state’s real challenges —depressed agriculture, weak education and unfinished land reforms. Can Bihar break free of stagnation?
Elections to the Bihar legislative assembly are nearing. The main contest is between India’s two principal political formations: the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA group.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story