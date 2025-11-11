Bihar elections: A primer for the next government to jumpstart the state
Every election promises Bihar a new beginning, yet its progress remains stuck in time. Despite its energy and talent building India's cities, the state’s own growth story has stalled. Can governance, not giveaways, finally free Bihar from its politics of patronage?
Every election season, Bihar is promised a new dawn. Each campaign paints development as its central theme, yet the state continues to rank near the bottom of India’s economic and social tables. Since Independence, politics has flourished but progress has faltered. The principal beneficiaries have been politicians, bureaucrats and those close to them. Ordinary citizens have received promises, not prosperity.