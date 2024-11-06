Opinion
Bihar is in need of an economic plan to escape its ‘sub-Saharan India’
Summary
- With the state accounting for 9% of India’s population and less than 2% of its GDP, it can be clubbed with sub-Saharan Africa on development. Bihar urgently needs to seize its demographic dividend and spur rapid economic growth.
At India’s independence, an explicit government objective was to have a more egalitarian society, coupled with balanced development of different regions; active state intervention was envisaged to reduce disparities.
