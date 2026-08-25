Why the success of bilateral investment treaties need not pivot on provisions for foreign arbitration

An effort to reset India’s model bilateral investment treaty (BIT) began last year with the budget noting the need to make it investor-friendly, streamline dispute resolution and protect outbound investments.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) is a significant driver of economic growth. Both the 2025-26 and 2026-27 budgets emphasized the need to ensure people-friendly and trust-based regulatory investment frameworks appropriate for the 21st century. This applies equally to domestic and foreign investments.