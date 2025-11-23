Manu Joseph: Why activists can’t stand the middle path that Bill Gates would have the world take on climate change
Manu Joseph 5 min read 23 Nov 2025, 10:06 am IST
Summary
Bill Gates’s change in stance on the climate crisis has enraged activists. Could it be because it challenges their certainties? Or do extremes simply make for better storytelling?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Some days ago, Bill Gates did the sort of thing that infuriates powerful activists. He said a doomsday was not coming.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story