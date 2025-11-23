This is why one of the most remarkable aspects of our past is the existence and survival of one fable. It is possibly the worst story ever told, Goldilocks and the Three Bears. A girl goes into the home of three bears and has porridge that is neither hot nor cold, but just warm. That’s most of the plot. The wisdom of the middle ground, which is what the tale is about, is normally a doomed fairytale. Yet, it somehow survived. But it is rare. Almost all our successful stories are extreme events led by extreme people.