Arun Maira: Bill Gates has changed how he thinks climate change should be tackled—Here’s what’s different
Bill Gates has long championed grand, top-down fixes to global crises—from vaccines to climate change. His latest essay, however, signals a surprising rethink: that the world’s toughest problems may not need global blueprints, but millions of local solutions shaped by people themselves.
Donald Trump and Bill Gates disagree over whether climate change is a problem. But Gates accepts that the way it is currently being managed is flawed. In his October essay, ‘Three Tough Truths about Climate: A New Way to Look at the Problem,’ the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist argues that climate change is not the only problem humanity must address this century to improve the well-being of citizens in the US and around the world.