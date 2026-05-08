An underappreciated aspect of the one-time 5% billionaire wealth tax likely to go before California voters in November is that for several of the state’s most prominent billionaires, the rate might be far higher than 5%.
Why some Silicon Valley leaders fear the ‘billionaire tax’ while others don’t—dual-share structures
SummaryCalifornia’s proposed billionaire tax looks modest at 5% on paper. But thanks to Silicon Valley’s dual-share structures, some founders including Meta’s Zuckerberg and Google’s Brin and Page could face effective tax rates many times higher. Here’s why that matters for investors.
An underappreciated aspect of the one-time 5% billionaire wealth tax likely to go before California voters in November is that for several of the state’s most prominent billionaires, the rate might be far higher than 5%.
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