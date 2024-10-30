UN biodiversity meet in Colombia: Pro-nature investments please
Summary
- We currently fund only one-third of what’s needed to meet the Paris pact’s 2030 targets for climate, biodiversity and land degradation. To scale up nature-positive investment, we need more public-private partnerships, detailed carbon footprint data, agricultural process reform and MDB support.
It is easy to think of humans as existing separately from nature. But the greatest threats to humanity come from crises affecting nature, not least climate change, biodiversity loss and rampant pollution. We cannot address any of these until we stop taking nature for granted and start investing more in it.