Why the emerging multipolar world is good news for India
Summary
- US President Donald Trump has made it clear that the days of European freeloading on American generosity are over.
After it became clear, following the German election results, that Friedrich Merz, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union-Christian Socialist Union twin-party Conservative grouping, would become Germany’s next chancellor, one of the first policy announcements he made was that he would work for Europe’s independence from the US.