Bird flu among pigs should worry humans too
Summary
- While virus outbreaks have waxed and waned, in 2022 something strange started happening with vastly more birds and mammals getting infected and even dying globally. Scientists need to conduct more research to understand this virus. After covid, we know the risks of negligence.
When the US Department of Agriculture announced that the H5N1 bird flu had turned up in a pig, I dropped what I was doing to read it. The situation didn’t quite match the nightmare scenario some experts described to me last spring, in which this virus starts rampaging through commercial pigs. But it’s worrisome.