Let the Bitcoin bubble deflate: It’s time to tokenize assets that hold intrinsic value

Marketnode, a joint venture of Singapore’s stock exchange and its state investor, Temasek, began with the mandate to put funds sold to investors in the city on the blockchain. The idea was to eliminate the back-and-forth of faxes and emails between asset managers and their distributors, fund administrators, trustees and registrars, and cut down the week or longer it took for purchases to conclude. Having met its goal of squeezing the timeline, Marketnode wants to do something similar with wealth products.