Opinion
Who is Bitcoin’s creator Satoshi Nakamoto? It’s not irrelevant.
Summary
- A recent HBO documentary named Peter Todd, with the possible assistance of Adam Back. Hal Finney is another guess. Whoever Satoshi may be, the fact that no effort has been made to encash Bitcoin’s success raises deep questions about human motivation.
Who is or was Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin? A recent HBO documentary names Peter Todd [who denied it], with the possible assistance of Adam Back. Suffice to say the truth here remains an open question, but it is worth asking: Why does anyone care?
