Opinion
Crypto populism in America can have bad consequences
Summary
- Having raised more than $4 million in crypto donations, Donald Trump has begun defending digital tokens with no intrinsic value from a regulatory pushback in the US. Even without crypto scandals involving FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried and Binance’s Changpeng Zhao, this borders on the irresponsible.
Financial bubbles are inherently political. John Law’s doomed pumping of Mississippi Company stock in 18th-century France came with the state’s blessing. Deregulation also helped fuel Japan’s 1980s market boom.
